Apple Arcade to introduce four new games on 7 Aug, including a Worms Spinoff, Everybody Shogi and more

Apple Arcade is set to expand its catalogue with the addition of four exclusive titles on 7 August. The subscription-based gaming service, which offers more than 200 games without advertisements or in-app purchases, will introduce Play-Doh World, Worms Across Worlds, Let’s Go Mightycat!, and Everybody Shogi as part of its growing lineup.

Creative Play with Play-Doh World Developed by Scary Beasties, Play-Doh World brings the familiar modelling compound into the digital realm. Players can design and animate characters in a virtual landscape filled with interactive zones. Activities range from creating animals to experimenting with imaginative hairstyles. The game aims to offer open-ended play, supported by regular content updates.

New Chapter in the Worms Franchise Worms Across Worlds, developed by StoryToys and Behaviour Interactive, builds on the established turn-based strategy series. In this instalment, players must stop Professor Worminkle, whose experiments have destabilised reality. The game spans five distinct dimensions and features both single-player and four-team multiplayer modes.

Let’s Go Mightycat: From House Cat to Galactic Hero From PONOS Corporation, Let’s Go Mightycat! is a spin-off of the popular The Battle Cats franchise. The game sees an ordinary cat transformed into a space-travelling hero. Players can customise their feline protagonist, explore colourful planetary levels, and solve puzzles to expand the reach of the Cat Empire.

Classic Strategy Reimagined in Everybody Shogi AltPlus Inc. presents Everybody Shogi, a contemporary adaptation of the traditional Japanese board game. The title features a blend of vibrant visuals, puzzle-based stages, and competitive elements. With options for daily challenges, customisation, and real-time multiplayer, the game offers both casual and strategic gameplay across multiple devices.

Subscription and Access Details Apple Arcade is priced at ₹99 per month, with a one-month free trial for new users. Customers purchasing new Apple devices can access three months of the service at no cost. It is also included in the Apple One Individual plan ( ₹195/month) and Family plan ( ₹365/month), each offering a one-month free trial.

