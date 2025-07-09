Subscribe

Apple Arcade to introduce four new games on 7 Aug, including a Worms Spinoff, Everybody Shogi and more

On 7 August, Apple Arcade adds four exclusive games: Play-Doh World, Worms Across Worlds, Let’s Go Mightycat! and Everybody Shogi. The subscription service, priced at 99/month, provides ad-free gaming across multiple Apple devices with family sharing options.

Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Jul 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Apple Arcade is set to expand its catalogue with the addition of four exclusive titles on 7 August.
Apple Arcade is set to expand its catalogue with the addition of four exclusive titles on 7 August.(Apple Arcade)

Apple Arcade is set to expand its catalogue with the addition of four exclusive titles on 7 August. The subscription-based gaming service, which offers more than 200 games without advertisements or in-app purchases, will introduce Play-Doh World, Worms Across Worlds, Let’s Go Mightycat!, and Everybody Shogi as part of its growing lineup.

Creative Play with Play-Doh World

Developed by Scary Beasties, Play-Doh World brings the familiar modelling compound into the digital realm. Players can design and animate characters in a virtual landscape filled with interactive zones. Activities range from creating animals to experimenting with imaginative hairstyles. The game aims to offer open-ended play, supported by regular content updates.

New Chapter in the Worms Franchise

Worms Across Worlds, developed by StoryToys and Behaviour Interactive, builds on the established turn-based strategy series. In this instalment, players must stop Professor Worminkle, whose experiments have destabilised reality. The game spans five distinct dimensions and features both single-player and four-team multiplayer modes.

Let’s Go Mightycat: From House Cat to Galactic Hero

From PONOS Corporation, Let’s Go Mightycat! is a spin-off of the popular The Battle Cats franchise. The game sees an ordinary cat transformed into a space-travelling hero. Players can customise their feline protagonist, explore colourful planetary levels, and solve puzzles to expand the reach of the Cat Empire.

Classic Strategy Reimagined in Everybody Shogi

AltPlus Inc. presents Everybody Shogi, a contemporary adaptation of the traditional Japanese board game. The title features a blend of vibrant visuals, puzzle-based stages, and competitive elements. With options for daily challenges, customisation, and real-time multiplayer, the game offers both casual and strategic gameplay across multiple devices.

Subscription and Access Details

Apple Arcade is priced at 99 per month, with a one-month free trial for new users. Customers purchasing new Apple devices can access three months of the service at no cost. It is also included in the Apple One Individual plan ( 195/month) and Family plan ( 365/month), each offering a one-month free trial.

Games are accessible on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, although availability may vary depending on device compatibility and regional restrictions. A single Apple Arcade subscription allows up to six family members to access the entire game library.

 
