Apple Arcade unveils seven new games and PGA TOUR Pro Golf launch in 2025 update

New Games Now Available As of today, Apple Arcade subscribers can enjoy seven new titles, all free from ads and in-app purchases, reported Business Today. Notable additions include Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens, a skateboarding game set in iconic locations, and Gears & Goo for Apple Vision Pro by Resolution Games, which integrates tower defence with spatial computing.

Reportedly, fans of RPGs can dive into FINAL FANTASY+ and Trials of Mana+, two classic Square Enix games adapted for mobile. Other fresh releases include the Wild West-themed Rodeo Stampede+, the strategic Three Kingdoms HEROES by Koei Tecmo, and the zen-like lawn-mowing game It's Literally Just Mowing+ by Protostar.

February Launches Led by PGA TOUR Game The report suggests that the Apple Arcade’s February lineup will be spearheaded by PGA TOUR Pro Golf by HypGames, Inc., launching on 6 February. Featuring world-famous courses like Pebble Beach and Harbour Town, players can engage in immersive tournaments, practice sessions, and head-to-head matches across all Apple devices, including the Apple Vision Pro.

Releasing the same day are Doodle Jump 2+ by Lima Sky, a sequel to the beloved platforming game, and My Dear Farm+ by HyperBeard Inc., a charming farming simulator with customisable characters and pets.

Updates to Popular Games Apple Arcade will also reportedly enhance existing favourites. Hello Kitty Island Adventure will host a Lunar New Year event from 19 January to 24 February, while Game Room will introduce the word game Word Wright on 16 January. Other updates are planned for NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, and Snake.io+.

Affordable Pricing Priced at ₹99 per month in India, Apple Arcade offers a one-month free trial, with three complimentary months for new Apple device buyers. The subscription supports up to six family members and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.