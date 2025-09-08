Apple 'Awe Dropping' Event on September 9: When, where and how to watch livestream

Apple is preparing to host its annual autumn hardware launch, dubbed the Apple Awe Dropping Event, on 9 September at 10 AM Pacific Time (10.30 PM IST). The company’s next-generation iPhone 17 models are expected to dominate the presentation, with updates to the Apple Watch range and the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 also on the agenda.

When, where and how to watch livestream The Apple Awe Dropping Event is scheduled for 9 September 2025 at 10.30 PM IST. Viewers can watch online via Apple.com, the Apple TV app, or the company’s official YouTube channel.

What to expect: iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max The iPhone 17 is tipped for a visible overhaul, adopting a larger 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a major leap from the 60Hz panels of earlier standard models. A 24-megapixel front camera is also expected. New finishes in purple and green may join the line-up, with pricing projected to start at around $800.

The iPhone 17 Pro could debut a horizontal camera bar across the rear, housing three lenses, while switching from titanium to aluminium for a lighter build. Analysts suggest the entry-level 128GB storage option may be dropped, leaving 256GB as the starting point. Prices are predicted to hover near $1,100, with dark blue and copper as potential new colourways.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may introduce a slightly thicker body to support a larger battery, extending run-time between charges. The handset is expected to cost around $1,250.

The ultra-thin iPhone Air Replacing the Plus model, the iPhone Air is widely expected to be Apple’s slimmest phone to date at just 5.5mm thick, even slimmer than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. It may feature a 6.6-inch display but appear with only one rear camera and no bottom-firing speaker. Battery capacity remains uncertain, though Apple is reportedly considering an optional battery case to offset potential drawbacks.

Prices are projected at $899–$950, with black, silver and light gold among the colour options.

New accessories and cases Apple may also unveil “TechWoven” cases for the iPhone 17 Pro models. These are said to use a more durable fabric than the discontinued FineWoven line and could include detachable crossbody straps, signalling a shift in Apple’s case strategy.

Apple Watch: Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may receive its first substantial update in two years, with rumours of faster charging, 5G connectivity, satellite support and a larger screen. Features such as blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnoea detection are under development, though they may not be ready in time for launch.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to bring incremental upgrades, while the more affordable SE 3 could feature a larger display. Pricing is likely to remain in line with current models: around $250 for the SE, $400 for the Series 11 and $800 for the Ultra 3.