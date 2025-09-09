Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event tonight: Where to watch livestream in India and what to expect

Apple is just hours away from its highly anticipated ‘Awe Dropping’ showcase, a September tradition that often sets the tone for the company’s product strategy over the next year. This year’s event is tipped to bring major updates across its iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods lines, alongside some fresh accessories.

When to watch livestream in India The keynote is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST on 9 September. As with past Apple events, the presentation is likely to run for around an hour to an hour and a half.

How to watch livestream There are several official options to tune into the event. Apple will host a dedicated livestream on its events website, where viewers can also set a calendar reminder. The company’s Apple TV app will carry the broadcast, accessible across supported devices. In addition, Apple’s YouTube channel will stream the keynote live, offering a widely accessible option for audiences worldwide, particularly those without Apple hardware.

What all to expect iPhone 17 line-up The iPhone 17 family is expected to headline the event with notable design and performance changes. The standard iPhone 17 could feature a 6.3-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate — a major jump from earlier non-Pro models — alongside a 24-megapixel front camera for sharper selfies and video calls. Purple and green are rumoured to join the colour palette, with pricing to start at roughly $800.

The iPhone 17 Pro may bring a striking horizontal camera bar across the rear and shift from titanium to lighter aluminium. Apple is also said to be dropping the 128GB entry model, meaning storage will now start at 256GB. Pricing is projected around $1,100, with dark blue and copper as possible new finishes.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could see a slightly thicker body to support a larger battery, potentially extending usage between charges. It is tipped to launch at about $1,250.

Replacing the outgoing Plus variant, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up as the slimmest Apple handset ever, at just 5.5mm thick. Despite the ultra-thin design, it may house a sizeable 6.6-inch display but only a single rear lens. Battery life remains a question mark, though an optional battery case may be introduced. Prices are expected between $899 and $950, with black, silver and light gold options.

Accessories Alongside the new iPhones, Apple may debut “TechWoven” cases for the Pro models. These are tipped to be more durable than the discontinued FineWoven line and could even feature detachable crossbody straps, suggesting a more fashion-oriented approach.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 Apple’s smartwatch range is also in line for updates. The Series 11 is likely to receive modest enhancements, while the SE 3 could sport a larger display at the same accessible price point of around $250.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may finally get a meaningful upgrade, with faster charging, satellite support, and a bigger screen. Health-tracking features such as blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnoea detection are reportedly in development but may not arrive just yet. The Ultra 3 is expected to retail near $800.