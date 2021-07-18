Apple has brought its 'Back to School' discount programme to India a month after launching it in the United States. The offer currently is available only with Apple Online Store in India.

Apple Back to School offer gives discounts and other benefits to school and college students, their parents and teachers at registered institutions. The offer programme is available only for a limited time though. Apple says that customers can add these offers to the Higher Education Offer that the company already provides in India for university students and teachers.

The biggest offer under the Back to School programme is that buyers can get a free second-generation Apple AirPods with any model of iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro or Mac mini.

The free AirPods being offered under this programme come with wired charging. Buyers can upgrade to a AirPods with wireless charging by paying ₹4,000, or to AirPods Pro for ₹10,000. Apple sells AirPods, AirPods with wireless charging and AirPods Pro in India for ₹14,900, ₹18,900 and ₹24,900, respectively.

Apple is also offering certain discounts under its Back to School programme. Eligible buyers can get discounts on MacBooks as well as Apple Pencil and Keyboard, 20 per cent off on AppleCare, subscribe to Apple Music at ₹49 per month along with a free Apple TV+ subscription, and an Apple Arcade subscription for free up to 3 months.

To be eligible for Apple Back to School offer, buyers will have to verfiy that they are students at a registered school or higher education institute in India. The verification process can be completed through UNiDAYS as one enrols for the offer. Apple also allows verification through an Apple Specialist.

Buyers will have to submit details like student ID number and school or institution address for verification. Parents or teachers buying Apple products for their wards and students too. After verification, Apple will mark the account eligible for the Back to School programme, after which buyers can avail the discounts or get free AirPods.

