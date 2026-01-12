Apple beats Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo, leading global smartphone shipments in 2025

Tech giant Apple has reportedly beaten Samsung and Xiaomi to emerge as the world’s leading smartphone brand in 2025, as global shipments recorded modest growth driven by stronger demand in emerging markets.

According to Counterpoint Research, worldwide smartphone shipments rose 2% year on year during 2025, signalling a gradual recovery for the sector after a prolonged slowdown.

Emerging markets drive industry recovery Counterpoint attributed the growth largely to improving economic conditions and rising consumer demand in emerging economies. These markets played a critical role in offsetting softer demand in several developed regions, where replacement cycles remain stretched.

Advertisement

The research firm said overall market momentum improved steadily through the year despite ongoing cost and supply challenges.

Apple secured a 20% share of the global smartphone market, the highest among the top five manufacturers.

Strong iPhone demand lifts Apple to the top Apple secured a 20% share of the global smartphone market, the highest among the top five manufacturers. Analyst Varun Mishra said the company benefited from solid demand across emerging and mid-sized markets, supported by robust sales of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Advertisement

Broader geographic reach and sustained brand appeal helped Apple maintain its lead throughout the year.

Samsung and Xiaomi maintain strong positions Samsung ranked second with a 19% market share, recording moderate shipment growth during the year. Xiaomi followed in third place with a 13% share, supported by steady demand in emerging markets where affordability and localised strategies continue to drive volumes.

Both brands focused on maintaining competitiveness amid fluctuating component costs.

Vivo gains ground as OPPO struggles with regional pressure Vivo finished 2025 in fourth place, posting 3% year-on-year shipment growth. Counterpoint attributed the performance to the company’s push towards higher-end devices, effective offline retail execution in India, and a more focused product lineup that appealed to both premium upgraders and stable mid-range buyers.

Advertisement

Apple secured a 20% share of the global smartphone market, the highest among the top five manufacturers.

OPPO, by contrast, recorded a 4% decline in shipments over the year. The drop was largely driven by subdued demand and intense competition in its home market of China, as well as challenges across parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Also Read | The data behind why Apple Watch users keep moving after Quitter’s Day

Tariff concerns ease in second half of year Smartphone manufacturers advanced shipments earlier in the year to reduce potential exposure to tariffs, Counterpoint said. However, this front-loading effect faded as 2025 progressed, leaving shipment volumes in the second half largely unchanged.