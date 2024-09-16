Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 update: How to download, list of eligible devices and what's new | Mint

Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 update: How to download, list of eligible devices and what's new
Apple has officially begun the global rollout of iOS 18, its latest operating system, packed with new features and enhanced customization options. This update introduces significant improvements, including an intelligent Siri and more control over the Home Screen and Control Center, along with others.