Delhi vs Mumbai has been a forever fight. But this time, the fight has an ‘Apple’ twist to it. This week, Apple has opened two official retail stores in India. The first store opened in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall, Bandra Kurla Complex. It is called Apple BKC. while the second store was thrown open today in Delhi’s Saket Select city walk mall. Apple’s Delhi store is called Apple Saket.

It’s just been hours since Apple CEO Tim Cook opened Apple Saket and the store is being compared to Apple BKC. The two vary in design, features as well as area size of the store. Apple BKC occupies a sprawling area of 20,000 sqft, while Apple Saket is spread over a space of 8,417.83 sqft.

Leveraging Twitter’s poll feature, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is conducting a live poll where he is asking netizens to choose their favourite Apple store in India. The poll has three options for the voters to choose from - Apple BKC, Apple Saket and My Fav Store is Online.

At the time of writing the copy, almost 53% said that they like Apple BKC’s design over Apple Saket. While 32.2% said that their favourite Apple Store is the online store. Only 14.8% said that they like Apple Saket’s look.

Apple BKC is based on the theme of Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, whereas the Saket store takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. As per the rental agreement for Apple BKC, 22 rival brands that include the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, are prohibited from occupying nearby retail spaces or displaying advertisements close to Apple's store in Mumbai. Apple will pay a monthly rental of ₹42 lakh for the Mumbai store, while Apple's Saket outlet will pay a rent of ₹40 lakh/month.