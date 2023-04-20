Apple BKC vs Apple Saket: Paytm CEO conducts a Twitter poll to find out which is netizens’ favourite1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- As per the poll result, Apple BKC is netizen's favourite Apple store in India.
Delhi vs Mumbai has been a forever fight. But this time, the fight has an ‘Apple’ twist to it. This week, Apple has opened two official retail stores in India. The first store opened in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall, Bandra Kurla Complex. It is called Apple BKC. while the second store was thrown open today in Delhi’s Saket Select city walk mall. Apple’s Delhi store is called Apple Saket.
