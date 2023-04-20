Apple BKC is based on the theme of Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, whereas the Saket store takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. As per the rental agreement for Apple BKC, 22 rival brands that include the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, are prohibited from occupying nearby retail spaces or displaying advertisements close to Apple's store in Mumbai. Apple will pay a monthly rental of ₹42 lakh for the Mumbai store, while Apple's Saket outlet will pay a rent of ₹40 lakh/month.

