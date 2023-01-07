Apple cancels iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024: Details

Apple cancels iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024: Details1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
- Apple was planning to bring its first in-house 5G chip with the fourth-generation iPhone SE. But that it no longer expected as Apple has apparently cancelled the smartphone
Apple has reportedly cancelled its plans to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, the Cupertino-based company is informing its suppliers about the same. Apple was planning to bring its first in-house 5G chip with the fourth-generation iPhone SE. But that it no longer expected as Apple has apparently cancelled the smartphone, Kuo says in a post on Medium.
Apple has reportedly cancelled its plans to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, the Cupertino-based company is informing its suppliers about the same. Apple was planning to bring its first in-house 5G chip with the fourth-generation iPhone SE. But that it no longer expected as Apple has apparently cancelled the smartphone, Kuo says in a post on Medium.
Instead, Kuo says, Apple will continue using Qualcomm 5G chips for its phones in 2024, that includes the iPhone 16 series.
Instead, Kuo says, Apple will continue using Qualcomm 5G chips for its phones in 2024, that includes the iPhone 16 series.
“Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm's, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4," he writes in the post.
“Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm's, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4," he writes in the post.
“However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024," he adds.
“However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024," he adds.
In December last year, Kuo suggested that Apple may cancel or postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4. He then said that it may be due to lower-than expected shipment for mid to low end iPhones like iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus. “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)", Kuo wrote in a tweet then.
In December last year, Kuo suggested that Apple may cancel or postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4. He then said that it may be due to lower-than expected shipment for mid to low end iPhones like iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus. “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)", Kuo wrote in a tweet then.
The third-generation Apple iPhone SE was launched in March 2022. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch LCD screen and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset
The third-generation Apple iPhone SE was launched in March 2022. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch LCD screen and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset