Apple cancels iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024: Details

In December last year, Kuo suggested that Apple may cancel or postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4. He then said that it may be due to lower-than expected shipment for mid to low end iPhones like iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus. “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)", Kuo wrote in a tweet then.