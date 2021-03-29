Apple has celebrated Holi in its own unique way. The tech company shared a post on its official Instagram page with the portraits clicked from one of its iPhones. The company shared close-ups of people’s faces covered in the colours of the festival.

The pictures were clicked by Dhruvis S., a photographer commissioned by Apple Inc. The images were captured using iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to the posts shared by the photographer.

The company stated in the post, “Commissioned by Apple. In celebration of #Holi, photographer Dhruvin S. reframes how we look at traditional colorful Holi powder."

The post further added, “I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this."

The images show the iPhone 12 Pro Max's prowess with close-up shots. The company also shared another behind the scenes (BTS) video of the photoshoot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via