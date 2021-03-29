Apple celebrates Holi with close-up pictures taken on iPhone 12

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple has celebrated Holi in its own unique way. The tech company shared a post on its official Instagram page with the portraits clicked from one of its iPhones. The company shared close-ups of people’s faces covered in the colours of the festival.

The company stated in the post, “Commissioned by Apple. In celebration of #Holi, photographer Dhruvin S. reframes how we look at traditional colorful Holi powder."

The post further added, "I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It's almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don't have to be a painter or an artist to do this."

The images show the iPhone 12 Pro Max's prowess with close-up shots. The company also shared another behind the scenes (BTS) video of the photoshoot.

