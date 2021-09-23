Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent out a strong mail to his employees hinting that the company plans to crack down on employees who leak information to the press. Be it important details of a meeting or information related to product launches ahead of time.

Apple CEO shared an email expressing his displeasure for leakers within the company. He also said that such employees 'do not belong' in the company. The new leaked memo was shared by The Verge. The prior leaks with details about an internal discussion were also leaked to the website.

In his email, Cook said, “I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting."

He further added, “We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here."

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 series smartphones. Similar to what happens every year, the Apple flagship products leaked well ahead of the official announcement. Details about the design, specifications and even price were leaked before the 14 September launch event.

