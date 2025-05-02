Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms majority of US iPhones will be made in India in June quarter

Cupertino-based Apple has revealed its plan to source the majority of iPhones sold in the United States from India during the June quarter. This marks a significant shift in the company's global supply chain strategy amid the growing concerns for rising tariff uncertainties.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said, adding that Vietnam will produce almost all iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watches, and AirPods sold in the US. “China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total product sales outside the US,” he noted.

Apple's roadmap to global supply chains Notably, the move comes as the American tech giant navigates heightened tariff risks, with a 20 per cent import duty already applied to China-origin products entering the US. Moreover, the additional tariffs announced in the month of April have also raised the levy on certain product categories to at least 145 per cent.

“For the June quarter… we estimate the impact… to be $900 million to our costs,” Cook revealed, cautioning that the figure assumes no further changes to tariff rates or policies.

Data from S&P Global highlights the surge in Indian exports to meet US demand. In March 2025 alone, India exported 3.1 million iPhones, a 219 per cent increase over prior months, as Apple sought to pre-empt higher import duties. According to the analysis, 97.6 per cent of Apple’s Indian exports were shipped to the US in March, up from 81.9 per cent in the three months ending February 28, 2025.

Apple continues to face headwinds in China, where it manufactures the largest volume of iPhones. Sales in Greater China fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to $16 billion in the March 2025 quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of sales decline in the region.

In contrast, Apple reported record-breaking sales in several countries, including India. Market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates Apple achieved its highest-ever shipment volume in India in the March quarter, posting 29 per cent year-on-year growth.

Apple's expanding retail footprint Cook also highlighted Apple’s expanding retail footprint. “We’ve opened two new Apple stores during the quarter,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a new store in the UAE, launching an online store in Saudi Arabia, and opening more stores in India later this year.”

The quarter also saw the release of iOS 18.4, which extended Apple Intelligence features to additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, as well as localised English for Singapore and India.

