Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone Air offers “Pro performance in a smaller package”

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Corning’s factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on Friday, meeting with CNBC’s Jim Cramer to discuss the company’s recent product launches and its collaboration with the glass manufacturer. The visit included a tour of the facility and conversations about Apple’s ongoing investment in Corning, first reported by CNBC.

Tim Cook Visits Corning Factory During the first part of the visit, Cook highlighted the newly announced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air. He reportedly described the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro as having a “killer colour” and presented the iPhone Air, noting it offered “pro performance in that smaller package.” This reflects comments made by Apple executives, including Cook, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which they suggested the devices were designed to give consumers a choice between two capable options.

As per the video shared by CNBC, Cook also discussed the AirPods’ new live translation feature, which allows users to translate conversations in real time. When asked about the iPhone Air’s battery life, he said it had been “engineered from the inside out” and explained that its eSIM-only design made it possible to expand the battery into areas previously occupied by a physical SIM.

Partnership with Corning Later, Cook and Cramer were joined by Corning CEO Wendell Weeks for a further discussion on Apple’s partnership with the company. The visit underscored the ongoing collaboration between Apple and Corning in developing advanced materials for the company’s devices.

To recall, Apple held its annual “Awe Dropping” event on Wednesday, unveiling its latest devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The new devices are set to be available from 19 September across more than 50 countries, including the US, India, the UK, Japan, the EU, and the UAE. Here is everything that Apple announced at its “Awe Dropping” Event.