Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day with customer feedback

In a recent video interview with GQ, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, revealed that he has a fondness for reading customer emails and notes related to Apple products. Cook begins his day at 5:00AM by reviewing these messages, showing his dedication to understanding customer feedback and improving the user experience.

Tim Cook's love for reading customer reviews stems from the inspiration he derives from their feedback. According to the Apple CEO, reading the reviews early in the morning gives him a sense of joy, knowing that Apple's technology and products are positively impacting customers' lives. Cook even shared an example of how a customer review can make his morning better and motivate him to strive for excellence.

During the interview, Tim Cook shared an inspiring story about a customer who had purchased the iPhone 14. The user was grateful for the device's crash detection feature, which allowed them to call for help when the driver of their car had a seizure. It's important to note that last year's iPhone 14 series also includes an Emergency Satellite Connectivity feature, which enables users to contact emergency services in areas with no mobile network coverage. However, it's worth mentioning that this satellite feature is not currently available in India.

"If you're in the business, like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives – you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it," Cook said.

Tim Cook acknowledged that Apple also receives negative feedback from customers, but this doesn't diminish the company's confidence. In fact, Cook believes that even negative comments can help Apple better understand how customers feel about their products and make necessary improvements.

In addition, Tim Cook mentioned that he also receives complaints from customers, which he believes are just as valuable as positive feedback. For Cook, staying in touch with what users are thinking and feeling is crucial to the success of the company. It's worth noting that Cook is one of the few CEOs of a large tech company who has made his email address publicly available, indicating Apple's dedication to receiving and considering customer feedback in their pursuit of providing better products.