Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day with customer feedback

Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day with customer feedback2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM IST
- According to the Apple CEO, reading the reviews early in the morning gives him a sense of joy, knowing that Apple's technology and products are positively impacting customers' lives.
In a recent video interview with GQ, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, revealed that he has a fondness for reading customer emails and notes related to Apple products. Cook begins his day at 5:00AM by reviewing these messages, showing his dedication to understanding customer feedback and improving the user experience.
