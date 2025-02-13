Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced a product launch event on February 19, sparking speculation about the iPhone SE 4 and new MacBook Air. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests an upcoming announcement cycle with more product launches expected soon.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sparked excitement with a teaser for an upcoming product launch, set for Wednesday, 19 February. In a tweet, Cook wrote,"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch."

Speculation is rife that the event could see the unveiling of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 and the latest MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could kick off its announcement cycle as early as this week, with further key product launches expected in the coming weeks.

iPhone SE 4 expected next week The fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumoured to debut as early as next week. The handset is expected to adopt a flat-frame design with a glossy glass back, resembling the iPhone 14. Reports suggest the device will retain the mute switch but will forgo the home button in favour of Face ID housed within a notch.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature 8GB RAM, making it an affordable AI-compatible option. It is anticipated to offer 128GB of storage and include a 48MP rear camera alongside a 12MP front-facing camera.

M4 MacBook Air incoming? Apple is also reportedly preparing to introduce a MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip in the coming weeks. The updated model is expected to include 16GB RAM as standard, aligning with recent upgrades to the MacBook Pro range. However, no major design changes are expected for this iteration.

Other potential announcements Gurman hints that Apple may make a smaller announcement today, although details remain scarce. Speculation points towards an update to the base iPad model, possibly incorporating the A18 chip. Such an upgrade would enable Apple Intelligence, supporting the company's broader AI-driven strategy.

Additionally, Apple is expected to roll out the first beta of iOS 18.4, bringing a range of Siri enhancements. These updates could include improved on-screen awareness, enhanced personal context understanding, and more refined system controls.

Vision Pro update on the horizon? Later this week, Apple could unveil a significant update for its Vision Pro headset. Reports indicate a potential collaboration with Sony, which may see PlayStation VR2 controller support introduced to enhance gaming experiences on the Vision Pro. This partnership could also enable PS VR2 controllers for navigating the visionOS interface, addressing the lack of dedicated handheld controls for precision interactions.

The timing coincides with Sony's upcomingState of Play event, where further PlayStation-related announcements are anticipated.