Apple CEO Tim Cook to kick off WWDC 2025 on June 9; iOS 19 and Vision Pro-inspired UI expected

Apple has announced its WWDC 2025, scheduled from June 9-13 at Apple Park, featuring a hybrid format. The event will focus on software advancements, including new operating systems and over 100 technical sessions for developers.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated21 May 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Apple has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.(Apple)

Apple has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Scheduled to run from 9 to 13 June, the annual event will return to Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with a hybrid format that includes an in-person keynote and extensive online programming for developers and enthusiasts across the globe.

The event will kick off at 9 am Pacific Time (10 pm IST) on 9 June with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook, where the company is expected to unveil the latest innovations in its software ecosystem. Viewers around the world will be able to livestream the keynote and subsequent sessions through Apple’s official website and Developer app.

As with previous years, WWDC 2025 will place a strong emphasis on software advancements. Apple is likely to introduce the next iterations of its operating systems — iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and tvOS 19. Industry speculation suggests that iOS and iPadOS could receive substantial visual overhauls, incorporating a more immersive design language that aligns with the user interface principles seen in the Apple Vision Pro. Possible updates include floating tab views, refreshed iconography, and translucent UI elements for a sleeker, unified experience across devices.

Also Read | Apple to sideline Siri at WWDC amid AI shift: Mark Gurman

The company has also confirmed that WWDC 2025 will feature over 100 technical sessions, giving developers an opportunity to explore Apple’s latest tools, frameworks, and technologies in detail. Attendees will gain access to comprehensive documentation and session videos to help them better understand the new capabilities being introduced.

Developers enrolled in Apple’s Developer and Developer Enterprise programmes will be able to participate in group labs and book one-on-one appointments with Apple engineers for personalised technical guidance. Topics will span across Apple Intelligence, Swift development, interface design, and toolkits for building on all Apple platforms.

Apple is also extending invitations to winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge, who may apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park. However, attendance remains limited, and hopeful participants must apply through the Developer app or website.

While the company has kept specific product details under wraps, WWDC traditionally serves as the launchpad for Apple’s most significant software announcements of the year

 
