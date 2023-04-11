Apple CEO Tim Cook to visit India next week to open Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Tim Cook is set to open Apple’s first India store in the Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, or BKC. He will also unlock the doors on the New Delhi store.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is reportedly coming to India next week. According to a report by Bloomberg, the CEO has scheduled a trip to open the iPhone maker’s first stores in the country.
