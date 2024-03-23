Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to China marks increased investment in supply chain, R&D, and retail: Report
Tim Cook shares Apple's vision for increased research focus in China during his visit. The company plans to enhance resources for applied research in Shanghai, aiming to strengthen its presence in areas like supply chain and R&D.
Apple Inc. is set to expand its research endeavors in China, according to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who shared the company's vision during his ongoing visit to the country, reported Bloomberg.
