Apple CEO wishes happy diwali 2022, shares diyas' photo shot on iPhone

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has shared Diwali greetings. He tweeted a picture of diyas and wrote, “This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker."
As the tweet says the picture in the tweet has been shot on an iPhone by Apeksha Maker. The photo shared by Cook has beautiful Diyas with flowers around. For the last few years Apple CEO shares Diwali greetings with a picture clicked on an iPhone.
This year Cook has not shared the iPhone model the picture has been shot with, unlike the past years. However, it is likely that the picture has been on the latest generation Apple iPhone, iPhone 14 Pro Max.
During last year's Diwali, Apple CEO tweeted, “Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma." The picture shared by Cook in 2021 was shot by photographer Gursimran Basra.
Those who are not aware, Apeksha Maker is co-founder of Mumbai-based company studio ‘The House of Pixels’. She is known for her photos clicked on Iphones. Her Instagram account has pictures shot on various generation iPhones. She recently shared pictures shot on iPhone Pro Max on her Instagram account, so it is likely that the picture shared by Tim Cook has been shot from the same phone.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, a new leak has revealed some details about the design of the most expensive smartphone of the next iPhone series iPhone 15 Ultra.
A notable tipster named LeaksApplePro has revealed that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would reportedly be called iPhone 15 Ultra, is expected to have a premium titanium body. However, the iPhone 15 Pro variant might have a stainless steel body just like iPhone 14 and Pro Max variants.
Earlier, before the launch of iPhone 14 series the Pro models of this lineup were also rumoured to have a titanium body but that did not happen.