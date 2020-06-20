Home >Technology >News >Apple closes stores in four US states, again, as Covid-19 infections rise
Apple employees work inside a closed Apple store in Miami (AP)
Apple employees work inside a closed Apple store in Miami (AP)

Apple closes stores in four US states, again, as Covid-19 infections rise

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 12:28 AM IST AP

  • Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19
  • Meanwhile, Apple continued to sell iPhones and other products in its online store

Cupertino, California: Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had opened just few weeks after reopening them.

The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening the restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring.

Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.

In Arizona in the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.

“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said in a prepared statement.

The Cupertino, California, company began reopening more than 30 stores scattered across the country last month after shutting down all of its U.S. brick-and-mortar locations in March. Apple continued to sell iPhones and other products in its online store.

Seven of the Apple stores that are closing again are in Arizona. Two stores are closing in both Florida and North Carolina. The other one is in South Carolina.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Apple logo (REUTERS)

Apple's upcoming ARM processors based on tech originally meant for VR headsets

2 min read . 12:35 AM IST
Workers carry materials to reinforce Apple Store's boarded windows in Washington's Georgetown district, Sunday, May 31, 2020, after Saturday's protests turned violent, following the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died in police custody. (AP)

Apple tracks down iPhones that were stolen from stores during US protests

2 min read . 04 Jun 2020
Photo: iStock

Global connectedness strengthens us – we need more of it, not less

5 min read . 19 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout