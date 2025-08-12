Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak claims YouTube ignored fraudulent Bitcoin promotion

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has claimed his image was misused in a fraudulent Bitcoin promotion on YouTube, warning that deepfake-style scams are increasingly targeting high-profile technology figures such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Video altered to promote cryptocurrency fraud Speaking to CBS News, Wozniak said scammers edited an old video of him discussing Bitcoin, adding a decorative frame and a Bitcoin wallet address, alongside a false promise to double any amount sent. The scheme came to light when his wife, Janet, received an email from a victim asking when they would be reimbursed. Some people, he said, reported losing their life savings.

“This is a crime,” Wozniak told the broadcaster, adding that those who witness wrongdoing should act to prevent further harm.

YouTube accused of failing to act According to Wozniak, repeated appeals to YouTube to take down the fraudulent material went unanswered. He said all contact occurred between lawyers, and that even Janet’s direct takedown requests were ignored. “They wouldn’t,” he remarked.

Wozniak argued the case reflects a wider problem in tackling internet scams, pointing to billions lost each year to cryptocurrency and AI-enabled fraud. He said there is “not enough muscle” behind efforts to combat such schemes.

Internet ideals ‘eroded’ by commercialisation Reflecting on the broader implications, Wozniak said the internet’s early promise of democratising information has been eroded. He criticised the shift that came with the growth of major technology platforms, which rely on tracking user behaviour and selling targeted advertising to generate revenue.

While still maintaining a connection to Apple, Wozniak suggested that his concerns over online fraud rarely gain serious attention. “Nobody buys my voice,” he said, warning that without stronger intervention, scams exploiting public figures will continue to proliferate.

In 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.