Apple considers subscription model for ‘Apple Intelligence’: Report
Apple plans to offer advanced AI capabilities for free to compatible device users initially. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports a potential shift to a subscription model with ‘Apple Intelligence+,’ offering exclusive AI features for a monthly fee.
California-based tech giant Apple is poised to expand its revenue streams with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features unveiled at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. This new initiative includes enhancements such as AI-powered Siri, Writing Tools embedded across applications, and an innovative Image Playground for creative image generation.