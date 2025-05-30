Apple could be planning to release these new Macs later this year: Here’s what we expect

Apple’s WWDC 2025 event is scheduled for June 9, and excitement is building, but not just for the expected major software redesigns, but also due to speculation around new Mac launches.

Over the past few years, Apple has followed a mostly consistent Mac release cycle, typically unveiling MacBook Air models early in the year and MacBook Pro models towards the end. That said, fresh Mac models seem likely on the way later this year. Here’s what we know so far.

When are the M5-powered MacBook Pro models going to launch? Apple launched the MacBook Pro Series, powered by the new M4 series of chipsets, back in October 2024. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has voiced that the new M5-powered MacBook Pro models could also launch during the autumn, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to expect the new MacBooks to launch in October this autumn.

The M5 chipset will be the fifth-generation Apple chipset, following the M1, M2, M3, and last year's M4 series. They both suggest that it could still continue to feature TSMC's 3nm technology, instead of the 2nm technology that was rumoured earlier.

New iMac Apple has had the 24-inch iMac in the lineup for a long time, which was upgraded to the M4 chipset. However, there is certainly a need for a bigger iMac. Regarding this, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that a higher-end 32-inch mini-LED powered iMac could launch in 2025. During the same prediction, he also said that there would be a new 24-inch iMac Refresh in 2024, which did happen in the form of the M4 chipset.

So, if this prediction turns out to be true, we may finally get a 32-inch iMac this year, which will bridge the gap and allow for a much larger display.