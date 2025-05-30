Apple could be planning to release these new Macs later this year: Here’s what we expect

As WWDC 2025 approaches, buzz around Apple’s next big Mac launch is heating up. Here’s what to expect.

Shaurya Sharma
Published30 May 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Apple is expected to release new M5-powered Macs later this year.
Apple is expected to release new M5-powered Macs later this year.(Apple)

Apple’s WWDC 2025 event is scheduled for June 9, and excitement is building, but not just for the expected major software redesigns, but also due to speculation around new Mac launches.

Over the past few years, Apple has followed a mostly consistent Mac release cycle, typically unveiling MacBook Air models early in the year and MacBook Pro models towards the end. That said, fresh Mac models seem likely on the way later this year. Here’s what we know so far.

You may be interested in

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MNEJ3HN/A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MNEJ3HN/A Ultrabook

  • CheckSpace Grey
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹137990

Check Details

HP Envy X360 15 Ew0047TU (7F693PA) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

HP Envy X360 15 Ew0047TU (7F693PA) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckNightfall Black Aluminum
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹113128

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 NP750QGK KG2IN Laptop (Core 7 Series 1 /16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 NP750QGK KG2IN Laptop (Core 7 Series 1 /16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckGray
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹122990

Check Details

Discount

6% OFF

Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/MAC)

Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/MAC)

  • CheckSpace Grey
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD
Amazon

₹126990

₹134900

Get This

Apple MacBook Pro MR962HN/A Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS High Sierra/4 GB)

Apple MacBook Pro MR962HN/A Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS High Sierra/4 GB)

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD

₹135990

Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MNEH3HN/A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MNEH3HN/A Ultrabook

  • CheckSpace Grey
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD

₹114900

Check Details

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

  • CheckGraphite Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB SSD

₹101490

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur)

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur)

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD

₹99900

Check Details

Discount

33% OFF

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckCool Silver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD
Amazon

₹77990

₹116990

Get This

Find more LaptopsArrow Icon

When are the M5-powered MacBook Pro models going to launch?

Apple launched the MacBook Pro Series, powered by the new M4 series of chipsets, back in October 2024. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has voiced that the new M5-powered MacBook Pro models could also launch during the autumn, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to expect the new MacBooks to launch in October this autumn.

The M5 chipset will be the fifth-generation Apple chipset, following the M1, M2, M3, and last year's M4 series. They both suggest that it could still continue to feature TSMC's 3nm technology, instead of the 2nm technology that was rumoured earlier.

Also Read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

New iMac

Apple has had the 24-inch iMac in the lineup for a long time, which was upgraded to the M4 chipset. However, there is certainly a need for a bigger iMac. Regarding this, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that a higher-end 32-inch mini-LED powered iMac could launch in 2025. During the same prediction, he also said that there would be a new 24-inch iMac Refresh in 2024, which did happen in the form of the M4 chipset.

So, if this prediction turns out to be true, we may finally get a 32-inch iMac this year, which will bridge the gap and allow for a much larger display.

Uncertainly about some models

Some models are still uncertain, including the iMac Pro, which still has M2 family chipsets, and it is also not clear when we will see the next-generation MacBook Air get powered by the M5. If the launch timeline is any indicator, we just got the M4-powered MacBook Air models earlier this year, so it would be unlikely for Apple to release an M5-powered MacBook Air this year, and it does tie up with the current launch cycle that Apple is going for. 

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple could be planning to release these new Macs later this year: Here’s what we expect
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.