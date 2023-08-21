Apple could begin development on A19 Bionic chip for future iPhone, suggests report1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on the A19 Bionic SoC, the first on a 2nm process, and the M5 chip for Macs, potentially impacting future iPhone and Mac releases. These details are unofficial and await official confirmation.
