Apple is reportedly working on the A19 Bionic SoC, set to be the first on a 2nm process, and the M5 chip for Macs. This suggests ongoing chip development beyond the A17 Bionic, potentially impacting future iPhone and Mac releases, although these details are unofficial and await official confirmation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of Apple's upcoming event, a tipster with the user name @_orangera1n on X (via Wccftech) has highlighted Apple's ongoing work on the A19 and M5 Pro/Max/Ultra SOCs. According to his report, the A17 Bionic SoC is projected to drive the future iPhone 17 series, anticipated no sooner than 2025. The existing iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic, housing 16 billion transistors, is expected to see an increase in numbers with the upcoming 3nm A17 Bionic.

The report suggests that the A19 Bionic would mark Apple's first processor produced using a 2nm process. This advancement theoretically promises faster performance and enhanced power efficiency due to smaller transistors, enabling a higher transistor density. This also implies that development work on the A18 Bionic, expected to power the iPhone 16 series, is either finished or nearing completion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the A19 Bionic, the report asserts that Apple is working on the M5 chip for its Mac lineup. Anticipated to unveil Macs equipped with the inaugural M3 SoC, this suggests a potential launch of M5-powered devices coinciding with the release of the iPhone 17.

It is essential to note that this information relies on unofficial sources and should be viewed with a critical perspective. Accurate details regarding the A19 Bionic and M5 chips are expected to emerge only through an official announcement from Apple, which is not anticipated for at least a couple of years.