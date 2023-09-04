Apple had plans to introduce its largest-ever 14-inch iPad, potentially blurring the lines between tablets and laptops. However, it seems this launch is delayed, possibly due to the switch to OLED displays. Instead, Apple is reportedly working on a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top case for a more premium look. The keyboard is expected to maintain its one USB Type-C port and may come with a higher price tag, possibly surpassing the $300 starting price of the current version.

According to a recent Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there were reports suggesting that Apple had been working on a new 14-inch iPad, which was almost revealed this year. This potential iPad would have been larger than any previous iPad model, surpassing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by more than 1 inch. However, it appears that Apple's plans have shifted, and the introduction of this larger iPad is now unlikely for this year.

Gurman speculates that this change in direction could be related to Apple's transition to OLED displays.

Last year, an anonymous leaker, known as Majin Bu on X, disclosed information about Apple's ongoing development of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro. This forthcoming device was said to be equipped with the M2 processor, boasting substantial specifications including 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Corroborating these details, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young also affirmed the existence of a similar iPad Pro under development. This iPad Pro was anticipated to feature a MiniLED display instead of ProMotion technology, with a potential release slated for early 2023.

Although Apple has yet to release any such iPad this year, it is possible that the earlier claims could be related to the same iPad that Apple was reportedly close to unveiling.

Interestingly, Apple remains actively engaged in the development of a new magic keyboard for its tablet lineup. As reported earlier by Gurman, this upcoming magic keyboard is expected to incorporate a larger trackpad and deliver a user experience closer to that of a traditional laptop.

Furthermore, Gurman has now disclosed that the top case of this magic keyboard will be crafted from aluminum, a material also employed in the construction of various MacBook models.

This move to incorporate aluminum into the magic keyboard's design not only adds a premium aesthetic but also aligns it with Apple's MacBook lineup, fostering a harmonious design language. Additionally, the use of aluminum is anticipated to enhance the keyboard's durability, addressing concerns about the current-gen magic keyboard being prone to bending.

The inclusion of a single USB Type-C port will persist, a technology set to be embraced by Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series, expected to debut at the 'Wonderlust' event on September 12. While pricing details remain undisclosed, Gurman foresees that Apple may maintain or even elevate the substantial $300 starting price of the magic keyboard.