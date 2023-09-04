Apple could delay its biggest iPad, says Mark Gurman. THIS is why…2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Apple had plans to introduce its largest-ever 14-inch iPad, potentially blurring the lines between tablets and laptops. However, it seems this launch is delayed, possibly due to the switch to OLED displays. Instead, Apple is reportedly working on a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top case for a more premium look. The keyboard is expected to maintain its one USB Type-C port and may come with a higher price tag, possibly surpassing the $300 starting price of the current version.