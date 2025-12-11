Apple could equip 2026 budget iPad with A19 chip: Report

A new report claims Apple’s 2026 entry-level iPad could use the A19 chip, a shift from its usual strategy of older processors. Another leak suggests an A18 chip, while the iPad Air may get the M4 chip and both models will feature Apple’s N1 networking.

Govind Choudhary
Updated11 Dec 2025, 08:48 AM IST



A new report suggests Apple could break from its long-standing chip strategy for its entry-level iPad, potentially equipping the 2026 model with the same A19 processor found in the latest iPhone 17. The claim, published by Macworld, has raised eyebrows across the industry due to its inconsistency with earlier leaks and Apple’s usual cost-focused approach for its most affordable tablet.

Internal code document reportedly points to A19 chip

According to Macworld, an internal Apple code document lists the next-generation budget iPad as running the A19 chip. This would mark the first time in more than a decade that Apple fits its low-cost tablet with a current-generation processor. The last instance dates back to the iPad 4 era, when Apple’s AX-series tablet chips were still in use.

Previous leaks pointed to A18 chip instead

Information uncovered earlier by MacRumors suggested the 12th-generation iPad would use the A18 chip, which debuted in 2024. That would mirror Apple’s recent pattern: the entry-level iPad typically adopts a processor that sits one or two generations behind the most recent iPhone. For example, the current iPad 11 uses the A16 from the 2022 iPhone 14, and the iPad 10 relied on the A14 from 2020.

Given this history, an A18 chip would align far more closely with Apple’s established pricing and positioning strategy.

Also Read | Apple may launch budget MacBook, iPhone 17e and new iPad in Spring 2026

Conflicting codenames add more doubt

The reported codenames for the next iPad, J581 and J588, also raise questions. Apple’s internal identifiers for unreleased hardware usually follow a sequential pattern. Earlier code references had assigned J581 and J582 to the upcoming low-cost iPad, while the iPad mini was previously logged as J510 and J511.

Some leaks have hinted the next iPad mini could adopt the A19, so it remains possible Apple reshuffled its plans. Still, the unusual set of identifiers has fuelled scepticism around Macworld’s claims.

Also Read | Will Apple host its October event this Year? What to expect

Other elements of the report have landed more smoothly with analysts. Macworld says the next iPad Air will likely move to Apple’s M4 chip, an upgrade consistent with Apple’s broader transition to its next-generation silicon across the Mac and iPad lines.

Additionally, both the new iPad and iPad Air are expected to include Apple’s N1 networking chip, bringing improved connectivity across the 2026 tablet range.

Key Takeaways
  • Apple may break from its traditional chip strategy by using the A19 in the 2026 budget iPad.
  • The A19 chip is currently used in the latest iPhone 17, signaling a shift in Apple's approach.
  • Previous patterns indicate the budget iPad typically uses older generation processors, making this potential change noteworthy.

