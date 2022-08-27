Apple could face legal trouble: Here’s know why2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:28 PM IST
- According to a major report by Politico, the US Justice Department is in the initial stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple.
The American technology giant Apple can face legal hardships. Reportedly, The US Justice Department is in the early stages of drafting an antitrust complaint against Apple. Although the Justice Department has not decided whether to sue the American tech company. But the suit is expected to be filed by the end of this year.