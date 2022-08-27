The American technology giant Apple can face legal hardships. Reportedly, The US Justice Department is in the early stages of drafting an antitrust complaint against Apple. Although the Justice Department has not decided whether to sue the American tech company. But the suit is expected to be filed by the end of this year.

Notably, a broad investigation of major digital technology companies into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices was opened by the Justice Department in 2019 and Search engine browser Google was consequently sued in October 2020.

According to a major report by Politico, the US Justice Department is in the initial stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple. Citing sources who have direct knowledge of the matter, the report further stated that the Department’s antitrust division hopes to file suit by the end of this year. However, the US Justice Department has not decided whether to file a case against the American technology giant, yet.

To recall, Tinder-owner Match Group also recently filed an antitrust case against Apple with the competition regulator in India, accusing it of "monopolistic conduct" that forces developers to pay high commissions for in-app purchases, a legal filing seen by Reuters shows.

Apple is fending off a raft of antitrust challenges around the globe and Match's July filing adds to two other cases in India though Match is the first foreign company to mount such a challenge against the iPhone maker in the country.

Apple and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) did not respond to Reuters queries, while a Match spokesperson declined to comment on its filing.

In the previously unreported India filing, Match argues Apple's conduct restricts innovation and development of app developers that offer digital services by enforcing the use of its proprietary in-app purchase system and "excessive" 30% commission.

A similar dispute in the Netherlands resulted in a 50 million euro fine for Apple and an agreement to allow different payment methods in Dutch dating applications.

The U.S. giant has long mandated use of its in-app payment system, which charges commissions that some developers like Match have argued globally are too high.