Apple could face legal trouble: Here’s know why

According to a major report by Politico, the US Justice Department is in the initial stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple. Citing sources who have direct knowledge of the matter, the report further stated that the Department’s antitrust division hopes to file suit by the end of this year. However, the US Justice Department has not decided whether to file a case against the American technology giant, yet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}