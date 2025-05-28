Apple could finally let users transfer eSIMs from iPhone to Android: Report

Ahead of WWDC 2025, a report suggests iOS 19 may introduce wireless eSIM transfer from iPhones to Android. This feature could simplify the current complex process and allow users to generate QR codes for easy transfers, enhancing cross-platform compatibility.

Published28 May 2025
As anticipation builds ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, a new report has hinted at a potentially groundbreaking feature in iOS 19.
As anticipation builds ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, a new report has hinted at a potentially groundbreaking feature in iOS 19. The upcoming iPhone software update may include native support for transferring eSIMs wirelessly from iPhones to Android devices—an option that could dramatically simplify a process that’s currently far from seamless.

According to Android Authority, the discovery was made within Google’s SIM Manager app after the release of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1. Code strings embedded in the app suggest that Apple could be working to introduce a new “Transfer to Android” option within iOS 19. This new section is reportedly set to appear under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

The process, if implemented as described, would mirror Apple’s existing eSIM Quick Transfer functionality, which could enable users to switch eSIMs between iPhones. However, the new capability may extend this convenience across platforms—allowing iPhone users to generate a QR code and potentially a session ID and passcode, which would then be entered on an Android handset to initiate the transfer.

Notably, a string of code reading “Still can’t connect wirelessly?” might imply that the transfer may rely on a direct wireless connection between the two devices. This could mean the feature requires both phones to be in close proximity and for the iPhone to be running the latest iOS 19 firmware to initiate the process.

Currently, transferring an eSIM from iOS to Android is a complex task that often involves direct coordination with a mobile carrier to obtain new activation details. In contrast, switching between devices on the same platform—either two iPhones or two Android phones—is generally a far more streamlined experience.

If confirmed, this cross-platform eSIM transfer tool would mark a notable shift in Apple’s traditionally closed ecosystem. It could also improve user experience for those transitioning away from iPhones without wanting to go through carrier-dependent hoops.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 during its keynote at WWDC 2025, scheduled for next month. While the feature has yet to be officially confirmed by the company, its appearance in Google’s beta code has already sparked widespread speculation.

