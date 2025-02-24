Apple is testing its proprietary 5G modems, aiming for full integration into its chipsets by 2028. While the current C1 modem is less efficient than Qualcomm's, future models may enhance performance and reduce dependency on external suppliers, improving overall device capabilities.

California based tech giant Apple is reportedly advancing its efforts to reduce reliance on Qualcomm by integrating its in-house 5G modem directly into its chipset. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently testing successors to its first proprietary modem, with full integration expected by 2028. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After much speculation, Apple unveiled its inaugural 5G modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e. However, unlike Qualcomm’s modems, the C1 currently occupies a separate space on the motherboard, impacting energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Sources suggest that Apple is already internally testing the next-generation C2 and C3 modems, with the former expected to debut in the 2026 iPhone lineup.

Despite this progress, Apple’s modem technology is reportedly not yet on par with Qualcomm’s. This may explain why the company did not emphasise the launch of its first modem alongside the iPhone 16e. While Apple has touted the C1 as the “most power-efficient modem ever" in an iPhone, measuring efficiency remains complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several media reports believe Apple could surpass Qualcomm’s modem technology with its third iteration, anticipated in 2027. Until then, the modem is expected to remain in a separate slot within the device. However, full integration into Apple’s chipset is not planned until 2028, forming part of a long-term strategy aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs.

One notable limitation of Apple’s C1 modem is its lack of support for mmWave, an extremely high-frequency band crucial for ultra-fast data speeds. This omission could lead to reduced download and upload speeds compared to iPhones equipped with Qualcomm modems.

Apple’s ongoing push towards self-reliance in semiconductor technology is seen as a strategic move to gain greater control over hardware development. If successful, this transition could not only reduce dependency on external suppliers but also improve overall device performance and efficiency in the years to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}