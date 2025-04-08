Apple could give iPhone a radical makeover for its 20th anniversary, report says

iPhone fans might be in for a major treat with the upcoming 20th anniversary model, according to a new report.

Shaurya Sharma
Published8 Apr 2025, 05:46 PM IST
iPhone 20th anniversary edition is expect to be a big departure from the current design aesthetic.
iPhone 20th anniversary edition is expect to be a big departure from the current design aesthetic.(REUTERS)

Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro models may not differ significantly from the iPhone 16 Pro—except, perhaps, for the camera lens, which is now expected to extend all the way to the right edge of the phone. Now, while these are just rumours at this point, the information comes from a notable and reliable source: Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who is well-known for accurately predicting Apple-related developments.

It is also Gurman who claims that Apple is preparing for a major design shake-up in time for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. This includes a “bold new Pro model.” This should come as good news for those who’ve been hoping Apple would deliver a major aesthetic overhaul of the iPhone, having grown tired of the current design language.

Also Read: CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what’s more coming

Here’s what we know so far about the bold new iPhone Pro model

According to Gurman, if Apple sticks to its current plan, the company aims to create a model tat uses glass extensively and something that looks like a “single sheet of glass.”

The seeds of this concept were planted as far back as the iPhone X, which was released in 2017, nearly a decade ago. Now, the company seems to be on a path that echoes the vision of former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive. This effort appears to be following in his footsteps, ensuring that iPhones remain sleek and minimal, rather than thick and bulky, something some users feel describes the current models.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the catalyst for this change

Later this year, with the release of the iPhone 17, Apple is anticipated to unveil a model that prioritises design over function. It could be called the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone ever, even slimmer than the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6 came in at 6.9mm, while this new model is expected to be under 6mm, according to respected industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo. In fact, it could measure around 5.5mm. It’s also expected to feature a single-camera setup while still offering Apple’s latest technology.

Also Read: Oppo Find X8s full specifications and images tipped online ahead of April 10 launch

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple could give iPhone a radical makeover for its 20th anniversary, report says
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 05:46 PM IST
