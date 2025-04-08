Apple could give iPhone a radical makeover for its 20th anniversary, report says

Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro models may not differ significantly from the iPhone 16 Pro—except, perhaps, for the camera lens, which is now expected to extend all the way to the right edge of the phone. Now, while these are just rumours at this point, the information comes from a notable and reliable source: Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who is well-known for accurately predicting Apple-related developments.

Advertisement

It is also Gurman who claims that Apple is preparing for a major design shake-up in time for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. This includes a “bold new Pro model.” This should come as good news for those who’ve been hoping Apple would deliver a major aesthetic overhaul of the iPhone, having grown tired of the current design language.

Here’s what we know so far about the bold new iPhone Pro model According to Gurman, if Apple sticks to its current plan, the company aims to create a model tat uses glass extensively and something that looks like a “single sheet of glass.”

Advertisement

The seeds of this concept were planted as far back as the iPhone X, which was released in 2017, nearly a decade ago. Now, the company seems to be on a path that echoes the vision of former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive. This effort appears to be following in his footsteps, ensuring that iPhones remain sleek and minimal, rather than thick and bulky, something some users feel describes the current models.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the catalyst for this change Later this year, with the release of the iPhone 17, Apple is anticipated to unveil a model that prioritises design over function. It could be called the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone ever, even slimmer than the iPhone 6.

Advertisement

The iPhone 6 came in at 6.9mm, while this new model is expected to be under 6mm, according to respected industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo. In fact, it could measure around 5.5mm. It’s also expected to feature a single-camera setup while still offering Apple’s latest technology.