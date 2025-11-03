Apple’s iOS 26.2 beta could launch Tuesday, right after iOS 26.1 release: Mark Gurman

Apple's iOS 26.1 update is reportedly scheduled to drop on Monday, with the iOS 26.2 beta possibly following on Tuesday. Apple's rapid-fire updates could reshape your iPhone this week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first beta version of iOS 26.2 may launch as early as Tuesday, just a day after iOS 26.1 is released to the public.

iOS 26.1 expected on Monday Mark Gurman reports that iOS 26.1 is slated for release on Monday, provided there are no “last-minute delays.”

The update is relatively modest, introducing a new ‘Tinted’ toggle for the Liquid Glass feature, designed to improve screen readability. However, users will have to trade a bit of visual flair for the added clarity. Beyond this adjustment, iOS 26.1 largely focuses on performance tweaks and minor improvements.

Developer beta of iOS 26.2 could follow immediately The iOS 26.2 developer beta is reportedly set to debut on Tuesday, alongside early beta releases for Apple’s other platforms, including iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Gurman suggests that the first beta may not include any major new features, though Apple is known to introduce notable additions in later testing phases.

For instance, the Liquid Glass ‘Tinted’ toggle only appeared in the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, just before the release candidate build.

What to expect from iOS 26.2 At this stage, expectations for iOS 26.2 remain modest. Apple has confirmed that US passport support in Apple Wallet will roll out before the end of the year, although it’s unclear whether that feature will be tied to iOS 26.2 specifically.

Another highly anticipated enhancement is end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, which Apple previously said would arrive in a “future software update.” While not guaranteed for 26.2, the timeline makes it a possible candidate for the feature’s introduction.