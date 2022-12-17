Apple could launch its largest Macbook Air by next year: Report

Apple has garnered a lot of attention to bring a new MacBook Air for months now. It is expected that the Cupertino based company is likely to launch a larger 15-inch MacBook Air which would co-exist with its 13-inch laptop. Reportedly, the alleged upcoming 15-inch macBook Air will be launching in early 2023.
Apple has garnered a lot of attention to bring a new MacBook Air for months now. It is expected that the Cupertino based company is likely to launch a larger 15-inch MacBook Air which would co-exist with its 13-inch laptop. Reportedly, the alleged upcoming 15-inch macBook Air will be launching in early 2023.
According to Ross Young, an analyst of Display Chain Consultants, the 15-inch panel production of the latest MacBook Air will commence in the first quarter of 2023. Previously, Young suggested that Apple is planning to bring a larger model of MacBook Air that could come with a screen of about 15 inches. However, as per Young the laptop will have a screen size of 15.5 inches.
According to Ross Young, an analyst of Display Chain Consultants, the 15-inch panel production of the latest MacBook Air will commence in the first quarter of 2023. Previously, Young suggested that Apple is planning to bring a larger model of MacBook Air that could come with a screen of about 15 inches. However, as per Young the laptop will have a screen size of 15.5 inches.
Meanwhile, Apple has started rolling out the iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users, a move that was eagerly awaited for its 5G cellular support.
Meanwhile, Apple has started rolling out the iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users, a move that was eagerly awaited for its 5G cellular support.
With the new iOS 16.2, the company said that 5G cellular support has been enabled for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, which users can avail through Airtel and Jio 5G services.
With the new iOS 16.2, the company said that 5G cellular support has been enabled for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, which users can avail through Airtel and Jio 5G services.
Since the launch of 5G services on October 1, telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have expanded their 5G coverage in 50 Indian cities. While most Android phone users have started receiving update from their original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), for Apple users the 5G network was only available for users of iOS 16.2 beta users.
Since the launch of 5G services on October 1, telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have expanded their 5G coverage in 50 Indian cities. While most Android phone users have started receiving update from their original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), for Apple users the 5G network was only available for users of iOS 16.2 beta users.
The Cupertino-major identifies both Airtel and Reliance Jio as its “carrier partners" in India and had earlier revealed that it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users.
The Cupertino-major identifies both Airtel and Reliance Jio as its “carrier partners" in India and had earlier revealed that it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users.
Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture, disable wallpaper and notifications for always on display, lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, Siri silent responses and several others.
Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture, disable wallpaper and notifications for always on display, lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, Siri silent responses and several others.
Last month, Apple enabled 5G in India in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for a select few iPhone user in the country on a trial basis. The selected few users with Airtel and Reliance Jio connections were able to try out the 5G.The company said that “users need to update their device to iOS 16.2.