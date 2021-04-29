Apple couldn’t dodge chip pain forever
- Sales surged in the March quarter, but the iPhone maker warned constraints would be felt in June period
For a company that generates more than 80% of its revenue selling gadgets packed with chips, Apple sure has managed to sell a lot of them.
Apple’s fiscal second-quarter results Wednesday afternoon would be remarkable even if not for a global semiconductor production shortage that has hindered other industries like autos. Revenue surged 54% year over year to mark the company’s best growth rate in nine years. iPhone revenue jumped 66% to $47.9 billion while the smaller iPad and Mac businesses notched even higher growth rates.
