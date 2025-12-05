Apple crowns its 2025 App Store champions — from Tiimo to Cyberpunk 2077 — full list of winners inside

Apple has announced the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards on Thursday, highlighting 17 apps and games that impressed editors with their creativity, design, ease of use and cultural impact.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the winners were chosen from 45 finalists, each showcasing how developers continue to bring fresh ideas and helpful tools to users across Apple’s platforms.

What did Tim Cook say? Apple CEO Tim Cook said the awards reflect the creativity seen every year on the App Store. He explained that the selected apps show how great ideas can turn into experiences that make people’s lives easier, more productive or more enjoyable. He stated, “This year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere.”

Top apps of 2025 across Apple devices This year’s iPhone App of the Year is Tiimo, a visual planning app that uses simple design and AI features to help users break their goals into manageable tasks.

On iPad, the award went to Detail, which offers easy-to-use AI video-editing tools, opening up professional-style editing to beginners as well as experienced creators.

For Mac, Essayist earned recognition for helping students and researchers quickly format academic papers without stress. Explore POV won Apple Vision Pro App of the Year for giving users a chance to travel to beautiful destinations through immersive 3D video.

The Apple Watch App of the Year is Strava, praised for its clean layout and real-time activity tracking that keeps athletes motivated. On Apple TV, HBO Max was chosen for improving accessibility with American Sign Language options and offering a wide range of entertainment.

Games that were awarded this year Among games, Pokémon TCG Pocket took home the iPhone Game of the Year award for offering lively artwork and easy-to-learn card battles designed for phone users. On iPad, DREDGE was selected for its unique mix of cosy fishing gameplay and darker, mysterious themes.

The Mac Game of the Year is Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, celebrated for bringing its large, futuristic open world to Apple computers. On Apple Vision Pro, Porta Nubi impressed with its atmospheric puzzles that make players feel fully part of its virtual environment. WHAT THE CLASH? won Apple Arcade Game of the Year for its humorous and chaotic mini-games that appeal to players of all ages.

Apple recognises 6 apps and games for making a positive difference Apple also recognised six apps and games for making a positive difference in the world. These Cultural Impact winners were selected for promoting kindness, understanding, accessibility or creativity.

Art of Fauna turns animal illustrations into calm and accessible puzzles designed for players of all abilities. Chants of Sennaar explores the theme of communication through its story about language. despelote offers a personal, emotional look at life in a country dealing with major change, connected by a shared love of football.

Be My Eyes was honoured for using AI and volunteers to help people who are blind or have low vision complete everyday tasks. Focus Friend by Hank Green helps users stay productive by turning focus sessions into a rewarding game. StoryGraph supports an inclusive reading community, helping people discover diverse writers and track their reading habits.

A celebration of innovation Apple said this year’s awards highlight how developers continue to create apps and games that inspire, support and entertain millions of people worldwide. The 2025 winners show the growing importance of AI tools, inclusive design and immersive storytelling across Apple’s ecosystem.