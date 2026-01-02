Apple Days Sale ends soon on Vijay Sales: Big discounts on iPhone 17 Pro Max, MacBook and more

The ongoing Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales is set to wrap up in just two days, and it is shaping up to be one of the most attractive Apple-focused sales events in recent months. From the iPhone 17 Pro Max to MacBooks and iPads, several devices are now available at significantly reduced prices, making this a tempting window for buyers who were waiting for a meaningful price drop.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets a Major Price Cut The biggest highlight of the sale is the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Launched only a few months ago, the flagship device is now listed at ₹1,38,490, down from its original price of ₹1,49,900. This marks a straight discount of ₹11,410.

Shoppers can further reduce the price by availing a ₹5,000 instant discount on select ICICI bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,33,490. In total, buyers can save up to ₹16,410, which is rare for a device this new.

iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16e Also See Notable Deals The iPhone 16 Plus has received one of the biggest price cuts in the sale. Originally launched at ₹89,900, it is now available for ₹69,490. With additional bank offers from ICICI and Axis, the price can drop further to around ₹64,490.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e is being offered at a starting price of ₹50,990. Although it lacks features such as Dynamic Island, MagSafe support and an ultra-wide camera, it still delivers strong performance thanks to Apple’s latest A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Buyers considering this model may also want to check availability of the iPhone 15 on other platforms, where pricing is currently similar.

Limited Discounts on iPhone 17 Standard Model The standard iPhone 17 does not receive a major price cut during the sale. However, buyers can still get up to ₹4,000 off through select HDFC bank offers. With a starting price of ₹82,900, some buyers may prefer to wait a few more months, as prices typically drop further over time.

Strong Offers on iPads and MacBooks Apple’s tablet lineup is also part of the sale. The iPad Air M3 is available at ₹54,490, down from its original price of ₹59,900. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro (2024) has received a flat discount of ₹7,000 and is now priced at ₹92,900.

MacBook buyers are not left out either. The M5-powered MacBook Pro is currently listed at ₹1,57,990, reduced from its launch price of ₹1,69,900, offering savings of nearly ₹12,000.

Apple Watch SE Also Gets a Price Drop The recently launched Apple Watch SE (40mm) is also part of the sale. It is currently priced at ₹23,990, down from its original price of ₹25,900, making it a more affordable entry point into Apple’s smartwatch ecosystem.

It is noteworthy that the offers on the website and the retail store may differ.