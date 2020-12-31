Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and more1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 06:51 PM IST
The retailer has announced discounts on Apple iPhones including the latest iPhone 12 series and even the iPhone SE. The company is even offering discounts on Apple Watches and AirPods
Vijay Sales has announced an exclusive Apple Days sale from 31 December 12 am to 3 January 2021 on all its 103 retail outlets as well as the eCommerce website. The retailer has announced discounts on Apple iPhones including the latest iPhone 12 series and even the iPhone SE. The company is even offering discounts on Apple Watches and AirPods.
Last year’s flagship series’ iPhone 11 starts at a price of ₹46,999; iPhone 12 starts at ₹71,490; iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs. 60,900; iPhone SE starts at ₹32,999; iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at ₹1,19,900; Apple Watch Series 6 available from Rs. 35,990; Apple Watch SE starts from ₹26,490, AirPods at ₹12,399; AirPods Pro at ₹20,490, HomePods at ₹14,990 and MacBook Air at ₹59,990. The offers are valid till 3 January.
The retailer is also offering a voucher of flat ₹5000 even on the purchase of the yet to be launched Airpods Pro Max that can be redeemed on any product on the Vijay Sales website
Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers towelcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods and even the Airpods. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year."
