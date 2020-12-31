Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and more
The iPhone 12 Mini at an Apple store during a product launch event

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and more

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The retailer has announced discounts on Apple iPhones including the latest iPhone 12 series and even the iPhone SE. The company is even offering discounts on Apple Watches and AirPods

Vijay Sales has announced an exclusive Apple Days sale from 31 December 12 am to 3 January 2021 on all its 103 retail outlets as well as the eCommerce website. The retailer has announced discounts on Apple iPhones including the latest iPhone 12 series and even the iPhone SE. The company is even offering discounts on Apple Watches and AirPods.

Last year’s flagship series’ iPhone 11 starts at a price of 46,999; iPhone 12 starts at 71,490; iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs. 60,900; iPhone SE starts at 32,999; iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at 1,19,900; Apple Watch Series 6 available from Rs. 35,990; Apple Watch SE starts from 26,490, AirPods at 12,399; AirPods Pro at 20,490, HomePods at 14,990 and MacBook Air at 59,990. The offers are valid till 3 January.

The retailer is also offering a voucher of flat 5000 even on the purchase of the yet to be launched Airpods Pro Max that can be redeemed on any product on the Vijay Sales website

Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers towelcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods and even the Airpods. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year."

