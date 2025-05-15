Apple debuts CarPlay Ultra in Aston Martins: Features, availability and more

Apple has announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, its most advanced in-car experience to date, with Aston Martin becoming the first automaker to bring the system to market. Starting today, new Aston Martin vehicles in the United States and Canada will feature CarPlay Ultra, with a software update for compatible existing models expected in the coming weeks.

Features of CarPlay Ultra CarPlay Ultra marks a significant evolution from the current CarPlay system, offering seamless integration across all of a vehicle’s displays, including the instrument cluster. The system merges iPhone functionality with the car’s core systems to provide real-time content, dynamic gauge displays, and custom widgets. Drivers can personalise the interface with their own wallpapers and colour themes while also accessing key information such as tyre pressure, temperature, and advanced driver assistance features — all from within the CarPlay environment.

“This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “We’re excited to kick off the rollout with Aston Martin — and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.”

Control options for drivers Users can navigate the system using touchscreens, physical controls, or Siri voice commands, offering flexibility in how they interact with both traditional vehicle functions and advanced settings. From managing climate controls and media playback to adjusting audio profiles or performance settings, everything is accessible via the CarPlay Ultra interface.

Tailor-made design for every brand A key feature of CarPlay Ultra is its custom design collaboration with each automaker. The system’s aesthetics are co-developed with automotive design teams to ensure the digital interface reflects the brand’s identity. This ensures a consistent and immersive user experience that feels tailor-made to the vehicle.