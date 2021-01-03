Apple decides to let Amphetamine remain on App Store

Apple App Store application Amphetamine will remain on the company's application store after reports claiming that the app will be taken down from 12 January.

The application was threatened to be removed due to violations to the App Store guidelines. The free app helps the user to keep their machine awake. The app was launched in 2014 and has been available for download since then. The application has managed to get 4,32,000 downloads during its time on the App Store.

According to a report by Macrumors, Apple was threatening to take the app down due to a breach in App Store guidelines. The developer of the App was contacted by an Apple representative saying that the app will be taken down on 12 January if the developer did not commit to a few changes in the app.

The Apple representative claimed that the app appeared to promote inappropriate use of controlled substances. According to the report, the representative quoted, “Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the ‌App Store‌. Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies) isn't allowed."

The app developer argued against Apple’s appeal and set up a Change.org petition that reportedly garnered over 500 signatures against Apple’s move to remove the app. The developer later announced that he had a talk with Apple regarding the issue and the tech giant had decided to let the app stay online.

