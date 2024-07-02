Apple declares THESE products as Vintage. Check the complete list
Apple classifies iPhone X, first-gen AirPods, and original HomePod as vintage products, eligible for repairs. iPhone X introduced OLED display and Face ID in 2017, setting premium smartphone benchmark.
California-based Apple Inc. has officially classified three of its iconic products as "vintage." The latest update to Apple's vintage and obsolete products list now includes the iPhone X, the first-generation AirPods, and the original HomePod (via MacRumors).