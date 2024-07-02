California-based Apple Inc. has officially classified three of its iconic products as "vintage." The latest update to Apple's vintage and obsolete products list now includes the iPhone X, the first-generation AirPods, and the original HomePod (via MacRumors). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Apple, a product is deemed vintage when it has been out of the sales market for more than five years but less than seven years. Once a product has been off the market for more than seven years, it is categorized as obsolete. Vintage products are still eligible for repairs, although this is contingent on the availability of parts. Obsolete products, on the other hand, are no longer supported for hardware services.

The first-generation AirPods, unveiled in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, marked a significant shift as the first iPhone model to omit the headphone jack. These wireless earbuds, which hit the market in December 2016, have since expanded into a comprehensive range of truly wireless headphones.

The HomePod, introduced at WWDC 2017, experienced a delayed release in February 2018 due to last-minute issues. Despite being discontinued in March 2021, the HomePod saw a resurgence with the launch of a new model in January 2023.

Lastly, the iPhone X stands out for its groundbreaking features and design changes. Released in 2017, it was Apple's first iPhone to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display, eliminating the traditional Home button in favor of Face ID. Additionally, it was the first iPhone to debut at a starting price of $999, setting a new benchmark for premium smartphones.

These vintage designations mark a significant milestone for these products, highlighting their historical impact on Apple's product lineup and the broader tech industry.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to introduce a new array of artificial intelligence (AI) features to the Apple Vision Pro, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, these AI enhancements include advanced Writing Tools, an AI-powered Siri, Genmoji, and additional features. Initially, these innovations were slated for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Now, it appears the Vision Pro mixed reality headset will also receive these updates, although not within this year.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman cites sources familiar with Apple's strategy, indicating that the company has started integrating Apple Intelligence into the Vision Pro. While the precise release date is still unknown, it is improbable that these features will launch this year. Users might anticipate their arrival early next year or possibly with the release of visionOS 3 in the fall of 2025.



