Apple has strongly criticized the Digital Markets Act soon afer the first porn app for iPhones became available to download in the European Union. The new app called Hot Tub became available via a third party app store called AltStore PAL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hot Tub markets itself as an content browser offers users the choice to browse adult content in a private and secure manner without any ads or tracking.

On the release of Hot Tub, AltStore wrote in a social media post, “We feel this is necessary to fight back against recent harmful policies by politicians, Meta, and others, and we encourage everyone to help however you can" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple takes objection to Hot Tub: Apple while reacting to the launch of Hot Tub in a statement to The Verge said that the new app would undermine consumer trust in its ecosystem.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids. This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world. " Apple stated

“Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store. The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety." the tech giant added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's stance on porn apps: Ever since it started making iPhones, Apple has worked hard to keep porn apps away from its App Store but the Digital Markets Act in EU has forced the tech giant to open up its walled gardens and allow other app stores to emerge.

Notably, Apple founder Steve Jobs had once wrote in a customer email that the company has "a moral responsibility to keep porn off the iPhone." Jobs even went on to suggest that users who want to watch porn are better off buying an Android phone.

