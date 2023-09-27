Apple defends decision to set Google as default search engine on iPhones, Macs, says ‘no viable alternative’1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Apple executive defends decision to set Google as default search engine, citing lack of viable alternatives. Google is being sued by US Justice Department over allegations of anti-competitive behavior.
Top Apple executive defended the company's decision to set Google as the default search engine on its iPhone and Mac lineup noting that there was no ‘valid alternative’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message