Top Apple executive defended the company's decision to set Google as the default search engine on its iPhone and Mac lineup noting that there was no 'valid alternative'.

While testifying before a court in Washington DC, Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said that there is nobody as good as Apple in searching the internet.

He said, "I don't think there is anyone out there that is as good as Google in searching,"

"There wasn't a viable alternative to Google at that time. And going with any other was never something that we ever truly considered," the senior Apple executive added.

Why is Google being sued by the US Justice Department? Google is being sued by the US Justice Department over allegations that the tech giant smothered over the competition by paying companies like Apple, Verizon and others in order to make its search engine the first that users see when they open their devices, AP reported.

Google was first used as the default search engine in Apple's Safari browser back in 2002 and since then the deal has been revised many times, reported Bloomberg. Cue noted that the contract was last extended in 2021 after a case against Google was filed by the Justice Department.

Google has argued that it dominates the search engine market because it is better than the competition while noting that users have the option of switching to other search engines with a couple of clicks.

The antitrust case is the biggest suit brought by the Justice Department since the body targeted Microsoft's dominance over the Windows operating system around 25 years back. The case was first filed during the Trump Administration in 2020 and the trial began on September 12 at the US District Court in Washington DC.



