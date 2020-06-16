Home >Technology >News >Apple Developer app updated with macOS version ahead of WWDC 2020
Apple Developer app updated with macOS version ahead of WWDC 2020

Updated: 16 Jun 2020

  • The Cupertino-based tech giant has released a Mac version of its Apple Developer app ahead of the WWDC conference
  • The macOS version provides various resources from developer-related news to videos showcasing new features

Ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released a Mac version of its Apple Developer app.

Apple initially launched the app last last year but it was only available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users to date.

The macOS version provides various resources from developer-related news to videos showcasing new features for Apple operating systems.

Apple has redesigned the app's Discover section to make it easier for developers to catch up on the latest stories, news, videos and more, the company says, reports TechCrunch.

According to the report, this section will be regularly updated with actionable content, Apple notes, including the latest news, recommendations on implementing new features, information about inspiring engineers and designers, alongside new videos.

WWDC 2020 will take place from June 22-June 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic and will feature a keynote address, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

WWDC 2020 will be broadcast through the Apple Developer app and website, as well via YouTube, the Apple TV Events tab and Apple.com's Events webpage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

